A BREAK in play in Barnsley's tense game at Lincoln City on Tuesday evening was particularly important to Ziyad Larkeche.

The Reds loanee and Muslim is currently observing Ramadan, with the holy month lasting until Friday evening.

During the holy month, many Muslim footballers abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours, with Larkeche among that number.

Match officials have been encouraged to find a natural pause in play during evening matches to allow any Muslim player or match official to break their fast by taking on liquids or energy gels or supplements once the sun has set before resuming the action

Ziyad Larkeche holds off Jay Turner-Cooke in Barnsley FC's EFL Trophy game with Newcastle U21s earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Larkeche, currently deputising for the suspended Nicky Cadden, said: "I appreciate that, especially in England. I feel like the Premier League and EFL and everyone is helping Muslim players. It is really good and creates a good environment at the club and everyone helps me.

"It is always good to be on the pitch and even if I am fasting, I try to be the best I can and always focused. It always helps to give you less stress mentally."

Barnsley may have missed out on the chance to keep up the pressure on the top three by drawing at Lincoln, but it did ensure that they have now qualified for the play-offs, with four games left.

Larkeche added: "It is good to have a clean sheet, especially away from home. Obviously, we want to win, but it's normal to have this frustration.

"But (Lincoln) have never lost against the top four and are tough to break down.