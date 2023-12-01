Why Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann's desire to beat Peterborough United is nothing to do with emotion

GRANT McCANN’S desire to overcome a club he knows better than most in Peterborough United won’t be governed by emotion on Saturday.

Instead, the Doncaster Rovers manager’s interest in progression to the third round of the FA Cup is everything to do with fiscal considerations and not personal kudos - more especially with the January transfer window opening in a month’s time.Successful round-two winners will bank £67,000 this weekend. A victory in the third round in the new year is worth a cool £105,000.Even if lower-division clubs who take their place in the draw are ultimately eliminated in January, the prospect of drawing a plum tie will provide a welcome six-figure consolation.

McCann, who has spent two spells as a manager at Posh alongside a highly-successful stint as a player - said: “It’s huge for lower-league clubs like ourselves; a League Two club.

"Financially, it’s massive and the further you go in it, the prize money goes up."It can certainly benefit us, particularly going into January as well and it could give us more funds in the coffers to potentially go out there and bring a few signings in that we might need when it comes around.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann, who returns to former club Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It is a club close to my heart and the fans were brilliant and always helped me, as a player or manager. But look, I want to go there and win and get into the next round of the FA Cup.”

McCann says that the club are in discussions with West Brom and Hull City regarding the futures of loanees Mo Faal and Tom Nixon.

The duo joined the club on season-long loans in the summer window, with review clauses, as is the practice with many such deals, being able to be invoked in the new year if needs be.