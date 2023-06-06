Why Harrogate Town's latest contract extension carries extra significance

The news that George Horbury has signed a one-year contract extension is important for Harrogate Town.

With just five senior appearances to his name, the 18-year-old is not yet a significant player in the League Two club's squad, spending the second half of last season on loan at Marske United.

But the fact the Harrogate-born midfielder was the first graduate of their academy to sign professional terms at Wetherby Road makes Horbury an important figurehead.

"This time last year I was just starting out on my journey as a professional, the time has flown by," he said.

“I really enjoyed last season, I got to experience men’s football for the first time and that was a tough challenge but I really enjoyed it.

“We were in a bit of a relegation fight with Marske and in every game we were playing for something that mattered. Being a part of that fight with my team-mates was a great opportunity for me to learn and grow.

“I am really looking forward to pre-season. I want to hit the ground running, with friendlies coming up there will hopefully be an opportunity for me to impress.”

The Sulphurites have pre-season friendlies organised against Darlington (July 15, 3pm), South Shields (July 22, 3pm), Gateshead (July 25, 7.30pm) and Hartlepool United (July 28, 7.30pm). All the club's pre-season games will be away from home whilst ground improvements take place at Wetherby Road.