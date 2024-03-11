Leading 1-0 at the break through Delano Burgzorg’s strike, Town let in four unanswered goals in a 22-minute spell in the second half en route to recording a second successive league loss for the first time since New Year’s Day.

Breitenreiter preferred to look at the positive aspects of the afternoon, namely the hosts’ first-half performance.

After a tough run of fixtures against the likes of Albion, Leeds United, Southampton and Hull City, Town now face just two sides firmly in the promotion mix before season’s end in Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breiternreiter during the Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

They visit rock-bottom Rotherham United on Saturday.

Breitenreiter said: “We have had really strong opposition in the last few games.

"All the opponents are difficult to play. But against Leeds and West Brom, we have shown it is possible to (potentially) win against them and that’s why I am really positive.

"We have one week to recover and make it better and also have some players back maybe like Radinio Balker and some fresh players and we will see what happens with Rhys (Healey).

"You have to stay and keep calm in such a moment and I am experienced with these situations. It’s really important to keep your heads up and clear for the next game and have positive thoughts.

"We have do it better next week as we have a good squad and the quality to win games and we showed that in the first half and against Leeds and Watford.

"We still have nine games and it’s a long way to go.

"We have to play like we did in the first half and make not so many easy mistakes like in the second.

"The first half was really good and we have to do this over 90 minutes."

Sunday saw Carlos Corberan make his first return to Huddersfield after departing in the summer of 2022 and the Spaniard believes that his old club will achieve their target of Championship safety by May 4.

On his John Smith’s Stadium reunion, the Albion chief commented: "I never had this feeling before.

"I came with full determination to win, but at the same time, you have a lot of memories of this place.

"We achieved our target, but I also want the best for Huddersfield too as it was my club (once) and it has been important for me.

"I know a lot of players in the dressing room and a lot had a massive impact in my career as a coach to achieve one play-off final.

"They had a massive contribution. (Jonathan) Hogg will always be a very special person for me. As captain, he led the dressing room in the best way I can ask. Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas are still here and (also) helped me.