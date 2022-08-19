Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After yesterday signing Birmingham City midfielder Ryan Woods for an undisclosed fee and even more significantly tying Jacob Greaves to a new contract, Arveladze confirmed Dutch playmaker Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is next on the to do list.

It is thought Arsenal are reluctant to let the 18-year-old go – particularly as the proposed season-long loan is understood to have an option for a permanent deal – but M’Hand has pushed for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M’Hand, who signed on a five-year contract from Feyenoord in 2020, and whose brother Ismail is also at Arsenal, was an unused League Cup substitute against Leeds United last season.

On the move: Midfielder Ryan Woods has moved from Birmingham City to Hull City. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

As Arverladze said, “It’s a good message when Arsenal fans are not happy (about the move).”

As for whether M’Hand is ready for the Championship, Hull’s coach – who is not in charge of transfers – was unsure but enjoys giving youngsters a chance.

“Everyone can play three games in a week but numbers four, five six and are the most important,” he argued. “He has talent, he’s smart enough, he has a good background and we don’t want to throw him on the fire so we will try to get him into the momentum he must show.

“I had the pleasure last season of working with some talented kids. Keano (Keane Lewis-Potter) and Greavsie (Jacob Greaves) were 21.”

Staying put: Hull City's highly-rated and in-demand defender Jacob Greaves, right, has signed a new deal with the club. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Lewis-Potter was sold to Brentford in the summer but Hull have fought off interest from the likes of Middlesbrough and persuaded home-grown centre-back Greaves to sign a new four-year deal which gives them the option of a further year.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their first four league matches but taking on injuries with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s torn hamstring confining him to a treatment room already occupied by the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Tyler Smith, Greg Docherty and Brandon Fleming. It raises questions about where the balance between signing quantity and quality should lie.