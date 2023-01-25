Why Hull City chief Liam Rosenior has confidence in 'horrible' striker Aaron Connolly

TO SAY that Hull City striker Aaron Connolly could do with a break in front of goal is somewhat of an understatement.

He has not found the net in his last 11 appearances since scoring in his previous loan spell at Middlesbrough in a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City in mid-March of last year.

That was one of just two that he managed in 21 appearances for Boro.

As the saying goes, the harder you work, the luckier you get and no-one could accuse the Irishman of not emptying the tank in Friday's 1-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United as the Brighton forward was handed a first EFL start since Good Friday in 2022.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson raises above Hull City rival Aaron Connolly during the Championship match at Bramall Lane. Picture: Gary Oakley/Sportimage

He missed one glorious chance, but did not let it affect him on an occasion when his work-rate was non-stop.

Just as he needs a bit of fortune in front of goal, it is his manager's belief that he needs some understanding from officials as well.

Connolly came in for a bit of stiff treatment from Blades players on a night when he received a booking. Hull chief Liam Rosenior, who worked with him previously at Brighton, believes he is more sinned against than sinner.

He said: "He has come on for two thirty minutes and hasn't played since September and he's been training on his own for parts of that since he's come back.

"He had issues with his last club Venezia, so for him to put in that performance against one of the two top teams in the league shows what a threat he is and why I brought him to the club. I have got a lot of confidence in him going forward.

"He kept going and being a threat. I don't know why, but there's certain players who don't seem to get anything. There was a clear foul on him on the corner of the box and he goes one versus one and shows a great bit of skill.

"What he does he fights for the team and runs and presses with energy. He is horrible on the pitch and I like those sorts of characters."

Despite seeing his side's six-match unbeaten league sequence end, Rosenior was pleased with City's element of control in the second half, despite not finding a way through at Bramall Lane.

For the third game running, his substitutes made an impact, even if one in Benjamin Tetteh went onto receive a late red card.

Rosenior, whose side welcome QPR on Saturday, continued: "I have Malcolm (Ebiowei) to come into the group who is a very, very good player. Benji came on and made a huge difference and Ozan (Tufan) came on again and when the game opens up, he's got quality.

"I feel like we are building something really good here in a short space of time. It was just disappointing to come away with anything.

"It was just quality in the final third with the final ball. Our control in the second half of the game was top.

"It is two losses in ten and when we came in, we were a point outside of the relegation zone and it was all doom and gloom.