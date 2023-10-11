In Jaden Philogene, England have a talent who can "make things happen", according to Hull City team-mate Cyrus Christie.

Philogene is in an England under-21 squad for the first time this month and could make his debut in Thursday's European Championship qualifier against Serbia at the City Ground.

Although currently frozen out of the Republic of Ireland picture by Stephen Kenny, 30 caps as a full-back give Christie a good idea of what is required of international wingers, and he has been impressed by Philogene since his £5m summer move from Aston Villa.

Having a genuine winger of the 21-year-old's quality has quickened up Christie's game.

ON TARGET: Hull City's Jaden Philogene-Bidace scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA

"You know you can give him the ball and it sticks," says the right-back. "We've built quite a good connection. I said to Jaden it's about me getting the ball to him as quickly as possible.

"Teams are going to double up to try to stop him and at times it's frustrating so I have to get the ball to him as quickly as possible because he's such a dangerous player.

"He's a great lad as well and he's shown his quality (at Hull).

"If we can get the ball to Jaden he can make things happen and that's a big plus for us.

"He probably just needs that (first Hull) goal to really kick-start him.

"It's the work off the ball as well which maybe some people don't notice. He's still getting used to how we play and lads are still building connections."

Philogene has been capped at under-19 and under-20 level by his country.

The wide areas are the strength of England's senior team with Bukayo Saka the undisputed first-choice right winger, and Jarrod Bowen called into the current squad due to the Arsenal man's injury. Bowen will have to compete with the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and James Maddison to play in Friday's Wembley friendly against Australia, never mind Monday's European Championship qualifier against Italy..