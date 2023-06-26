Why Joe Ironside believes Doncaster Rovers are a perfect fit for him to succeed

In Doncaster Rovers, Joe Ironside thinks he has found a team who can make the most of his talents.

The son for former Middlesbrough and Scarborough goalkeeper Ian is a centre-forward who deals in goals, and believes Grant McCann will set the team up to supply him with plenty of chances.

Ironside is one of eight new signings who will report for the start of pre-season on Wednesday, full of excitement about what is to come after a disappointing last few seasons at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what he expects from the team, Ironside replied: "Great attacking football, loads of crosses, loads of chances, so as a striker, hopefully I'll be on the end of them."

Ironside scored 29 goals in his first two seasons with Cambridge United, leading them to promotion from League Two in the first of them. Last term was tougher, finding the net just six times for a side who only escaped relegation by a point.

Doncaster's season was more disappointing still, finishing 18th in the fourth tier having been relegated the previous campaign.

But the return of McCann as manager and the wave of signings which followed have built optimism that club's fortunes will turn in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a massive club and the way the gaffer wants to take the team and the club, I'd love to be a part of that," said former Sheffield United, Halifax Town and York City striker Ironside.

GOALSCORER: New Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside

"I think we've made some brilliant signings like Tyler (Roberts) – a young, exciting, talented player. Richard Wood, Jack Senior, Owen Bailey, we've made a lot of great signings and hopefully we can all gel together in pre-season and can strive forward.

"It' s a team game and we all need to be singing from the same hymn sheet, we need to be resilient and stick together to create a great unity amongst us. (If we do,) we can achieve anything we want to.