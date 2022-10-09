Why Mark Fotheringham was angry despite Huddersfield Town's first victory in his reign against Hull City

An own goal from Lewie Coyle put Town in front just before the half-hour and a first goal for the club early in the second half from Michal Helik earned Town just their second win in nine matches and first for Fotheringham in his opening home game at the helm.

But the demanding Scot acknowledged: ""I was angry at half-time. I cannot accept that in possession as I know we have got so much more to give"I was not satisfied with how we were in possession as we were doing a lot of things that we did not work on in training.

"I was quite strong on two or three of the young lads at half-time. But they really showed me a good response in the second half.

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

"I feel when we do click into gear, because we have so many offensive players in offensive positions in the team, that we are going to give teams big problems.

"I need to train these players day in day out to make them better. I cannot do it by standing with the analysts and speaking through the laptop. That's not how I work. I need to train the players on the pitch, I need to shout at them and put them in position and need to challenge them and make the environment more competitive. I am not here to be their friends.

"I am here to win games and am getting paid a good salary to win games for this club and it is why I am passionate. I am going to go all in on this and the lads are showing me commitment and desire.

"You are not winning games if you are a team like that at the bottom of the league if you are not committed. Not just starting players, but the subs as well and the guys that were in the squad. That's the pleasing thing for me.

"I think we can be a lot more cleaner and smoother in positions. If our finishing tidies up we can really hurt opposition."

The first goal came when Etienne Camara's cross was turned in by Coyle, while Helik crowned an excellent display with the killer second.

Fotheringham added: "Etienne has got the 'eye of the tiger' and fire in the belly. He is such a quiet, calm boy on the pitch but when he comes on the pitch, he's like a lion out there and plays beyond his years and makes me football heart burst with pride when I see a young player play with confidence like that and I was really happy he had a presence on the goal.

"Michal is a great guy and has got a big presence in there. The back three and the goalkeeper are fantastic lads and really committed.

