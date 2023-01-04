Why Mark Fotheringham's New Year frustration could have a blessing or two for Huddersfield Town

IN A SEASON of some unedifying statistics, Huddersfield Town served up an unwanted first to start 2023.

Their New Year's Day reverse to Luton represented the first time that they had lost from a losing position so far in an irksome 2022-23 campaign - which is saying something given that the Terriers have been in the relegation zone for virtually the whole of the season.

Head coach Mark Fotheringham's anger was manifest and there for all to see on an afternoon when three points would have moved them out of the bottom three of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of timing, the developments were pretty lousy.

Mark Fotheringham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town's concession of two goals down the left-hand side of their defence was charitable and after momentum building by way of successive wins over Christmas, Fotheringham's side must wait until Saturday week to do something about it at league level when they head east to face Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Meanwhile, their next league game on home soil is not until January 28 with key away games at Hull, Blackpool and Coventry arriving before then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, Town are preparing for a fourth engagement this season with Preston, who they visit in an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

It's an added frustration for Fotheringham and nothing to do with facing North End again either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I would like to play in two days time again to get this out of my system as this is going to be a hard one to park as a head coach and I was really unsatisfied.

"I don't think we were at the levels we have been and we dropped off massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very concerning with the way we finished that game.

"It's something we have to do and strive to get better at because if you do that against the likes of Luton, it is going to be very difficult to get three points."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town's on-pitch decision-making and game management undoubtedly suffered after captain Jonathan Hogg went off as a precaution on 35 minutes when he felt a niggle in his troublesome calf - in what was his third game in less than a week.

In that regard, the break for cup action this weekend will give the midfield talisman extra time to at least prepare for the key trip to Hull - when Town could also have a new face or two in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are close to completing the signing of former Sheffield United right-back Matt Lowton on loan from Burnley.

Lowton, 33, has made just two appearances for the Clarets in 2022-23 - both in the Carabao Cup - and is out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi, who trained with Town before the Championship's resumption. is also expected to join in the window.

On the situation with Hogg and transfers, Fotheringham continued: "He has got a long time to recover now. It will give others a chance to come in and freshen things up."

Advertisement Hide Ad