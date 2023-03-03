Why Michael Duff is not wasting energy on 'outside noise' over Barnsley FC's top-two credentials

BARNSLEY are the team on most people's lips at League One level at the moment - alongside Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Duff insists he is not taking a blind bit of notice and says he will continue to blank out any 'outside noise' despite the Reds' fine recent sequence.

Duff, whose side have won six of their last seven fixtures in an excellent unbeaten streak, said: "It's outside noise. There was that run (in autumn) where we didn't score and three weeks ago, it was 'you are sixth, but seventh and eighth will catch you.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now people will say that you can get into the top two. It's pointless.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It genuinely does not bother me and I don't waste energy on it. There's not enough hours in the day to do this job anyway, so it is wasted time to look at league tables and permutations. I am not clever enough to work out the permutations anyway."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad