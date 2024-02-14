Herbie Kane netted a penalty in time added on after Shrews substitute Taylor Perry fouled Mael de Gevigney.

It came just three days after a dramatic denouement in the home game with Leyton Orient, which saw Adam Phillips score a stoppage-time brace to give the Reds three points.

Kane’s goal in Shropshire took Barnsley’s tally of goals in the final 14 minutes of league games this season, also incorporating stoppage-time, to an outstanding 16.

A mixture of inspired goalkeeping from ex-Doncaster Rovers player Marko Marosi and unconvincing finishing had thwarted Barnsley until then after they went behind in the seventh minute after Dan Udoh drove a dangerous ball into the heart of the box and Nicky Cadden deflected it into the back of his own net.

But despite the scoreline, Collins’s glass remained half-full afterwards.

Collins, whose side visit Fleetwood on Saturday, said: “On Saturday, we saw a good goalkeeper performing and here, he managed to up it.

“Of course, you can look at your finishing and we should have got more than one goal if our finishing had been a little better. But credit to the keeper, he was outstanding with two or three of the best saves I have seen this season.

“Sometimes, you have nights like that and the big thing was to keep going.

“The two negatives were the early goal again; we’ve got to nip that in the bud.

“It’s been a trend since the start of the season. We’ve had periods where we have not done it and been very successful. But it gives us a mountain to climb and then, of course, our finishing at times could have been better.

“But with everything else around that, we should be coming away here (with a win), after a fantastic performance and created and should have scored (more) goals.

“All in all, there’s more to be positive about; just a frustration that we let slip three points - our performance should have earned out - of our grasp.

“We created multiple chances and some of our play was very good at times.

“But the Barnsley fans must be so proud of the team, there was no frustration at 75, thinking it is not going to be our night.

“They just kept going and even when we got that goal, you thought we’d go on and get the winner if there was one more chance.