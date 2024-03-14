It helps to explain why his post-match declaration that the promotion-chasing Reds’ 3-2 victory at League Two bound Carlisle United represented ‘in some respects, the best win of the season’ possessed merit.

Closer examination suggests the Oakwell chief was on the money.

Collins headed to Brunton Park without the services of his first-choice goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who had a minor injury and a key midfielder in Herbie Kane, who was suspended.

Barnsley player Jon Russell celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Central defensive issues also meant Collins was reluctant to risk Jamie McCart from the start – only recently back from injury – with Donovan Pines sidelined.

He also took the brave decision to drop top-scorer Devante Cole after a seven-match scoreless sequence.

After a painful late concession seven days earlier against promotion rivals Bolton and an excruciating home defeat to Lincoln last weekend, a loss or even a draw would have been the precursor to a meltdown among many Barnsley’s supporters.

Collins was concerned and right to be. The fears intensified when Luke Armstrong followed up his strike at Oakwell to score rock-bottom Carlisle’s first league goal on home soil in the first half since the opening day of the season.

GOOD JOB: Barnsley manager Neill Collins celebrates victory against Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Tuesday night. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Barnsley were in trouble. Just as a top-two chasing Sheffield Wednesday side were last March at a basement club in Forest Green, who also could not buy a win. The Owls lost 1-0 and their automatic promotion hopes suffered a mortal blow.

Collins’ crop kept calm and let their football do the talking. After Carlisle’s early bravado, nerves were also jangling towards the end when the hosts pushed for a late equaliser.

The visitors held out as they had to on a night when the top three, all at home, won.

Collins said: "I was definitely happy as the previous two games had not been the most enjoyable over the last four months.

ON THE MARK: Barnsley's John McAtee (second right) celebrates the team's second goal against Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Tuesday night. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

"We were coming into a game where you have been in football long enough to know it can go either way.

"Had we drawn that game, no-one would have sensed that it was a draw. It was just about getting the job done, but I was so pleased with the performance.

"It was a huge win and in some respects, the biggest one of the season.”

Informed after the game that Barnsley had equalled a club record – a 10th away league game without defeat in the same season – Collins’ reply was telling.

Before the specific milestone was announced, he first enquired as to whether the statistic involved losing goals in the opening minutes of games, referring to the perception that Barnsley have been slow-starters this term.

It’s been an odd season for the Reds. No side has scored more away goals, but only two have conceded more at home.

Only Bolton and Peterborough have scored more than Barnsley. In the top ten, only Oxford have let in more.

Evidence suggests that Barnsley won’t achieve their hoped-for ends by clean sheets. They have kept one in 19 games.

They can do it by expansive, fearless football, as they did on Tuesday with their capacity to share the goals around again exhibited despite a 17-goal striker being on the bench and a nine-goal midfielder being absent.

Three different players in Jordan Williams, John McAtee and Jon Russell found the net.

Collins continued: "There was some great play and we opened up the pitch and created some big spaces for us to attack. It’s getting the balance right, so we aren’t predictable.

"I want to win 3-0, 2-0, 4-1 – but we are scoring a lot of goals, which is a big thing.

"The thing about the goals conceded is that it’s individual mistakes. If we can cut those out, we will be a real force to be reckoned with.”

On the decision to drop Cole, vindicated by an excellent performance from Cosgrove, where the only thing lacking was a goal, he said: “Devante has been super and we just had to give him a rest for his sake more than anything to give him the best opportunity of getting back to his best as he has put in a lot of work for the team and that’s what we have got other strikers in the squad for.

"I thought they (Cosgrove and McAtee) were both excellent."

A goal on his first start in a month from Russell was the cherry on the cake for Collins.

Having waited patiently for his opportunity, the former Huddersfield Town midfielder, described as 'very good' by his manager, took it.