BEING the subject of transfer speculation in mid-season can be unsettling for a player and it represents an occupational hazard to deal with for a manager.

The bulk of the narrative regarding Rotherham United's January transfer window has revolved around talk of key duo Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene heading for pastures new.

The Millers have already rebuffed offers for both, who appear reluctant to sign new deals and are out of contract in June, as it stands.

Middlesbrough are keen on Barlaser, while Ogbene has several second-tier admirers including Swansea City and Millwall.

Anyone in any doubt as to whether the duo remain fully committed to the Millers received an answer that they were in last weekend's 4-0 drubbing of Blackburn.

Millers chief Matt Taylor is savvy enough to realise that things could potentially change as the clock ticks towards the deadline.

It’s something he plans to keep an eye on.

Taylor commented: "They seem to be (fully on board). When you get into a position where they are not quite there mentally alongside physically, then it is down to myself as manager and the staff to notice that and see where they are and make sure they are okay.

Dan Barlaser, pictured in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"But you could tell by their performances against Blackburn last week that there's no question in relation to that at the moment.

"But as the window heats up and comes to a head, then you just don't know how people react. So we are constantly monitoring each and every situation.

"But I cannot speak highly enough of this group at the moment in terms of their approach to training and everything."

Meanwhile, the Millers were handed a boost ahead of the weekend following the arrival of their third incoming signing in the shape of Brentford loan winger Tariqe Fosu, who will be handed a 'creation' brief after a previous loan spell at Stoke City was ended.

Taylor said: "I know he has covered full-back and wing-back but I see him as an attacking player.

"We are in need of attacking players. We're pleased with his availability and how quickly he could come in and affect the squad.

"His game looks the same wherever he plays: he's a shifter, he's a mover, he can beat opposition players and he's a creator.

