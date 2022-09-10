Why Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is happy for praise to be shared across South Yorkshire

But one thing is also clear. No-one can take away the fact it’s been an impressive start to 2022-23 for Rotherham and the Blades, with their neighbours having also had an encouraging time of it in the main.

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have flown out of the blocks quickly in League One and Two respectively, while Barnsley have also had their moments.

Paul Warne’s overriding concern may be all things Rotherham, but – taking partisanship aside – he admits to being pleased that several local clubs are going well.

He said: "All the local clubs are doing well and I like that. I know fans don't want me to say I want me to see the local ones do well, but why not? If Yorkshire football is bubbly, then great."If Sheffield United go up, as long as they take us with them, I don't see a problem! I like seeing all the local clubs do well and don't want to hear people moaning all the time saying 'oh, everything is rubbish'.

"I don't think anyone is surprised at Sheffield United’s start. Barnsley are in really safe hands and I really like that manager and way they play. He did a brilliant job at Cheltenham.”

For Warne, the achievements of Gary McSheffrey at Doncaster are right at the top at the minute in terms of local achievements.

He added: "At Donny, my mate had to change a culture really. They’ve done brilliantly in trying to flip it. In fairness, out of all jobs everyone has done, he has probably done the greatest with the smallest amount.”