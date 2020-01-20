Why Rotherham United forward Jamie Proctor had no hesitation into dropping into non-league with AFC Fylde

ROTHERHAM UNITED forward Jamie Proctor insists he has no hesitation whatsoever about stepping out of the EFL after joining National League outfit AFC Fylde on loan for the rest of the season.

The Millers' targetman was recalled from a loan spell at League Two side Scunthorpe United, managed by ex-Rotherham legend Paul Hurst, to make a return to his native Lancashire with Fylde.

With rules stipulating that a player cannot play for more than two EFL clubs in a season, Preston-born Proctor - down the pecking order at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - now finds himself back in his home county.

Proctor, 27, made five appearances early in the season for Rotherham before joining Scunthorpe.

But the much-travelled frontman, who had a spell at Bradford City earlier in his career, made just four starts in 13 league appearances for the Iron, scoring just once.

Proctor, contracted at the Millers until the summer of 2021, said: "Obviously I couldn’t play for another League club, so when I expressed the desire to join another club, this was top of my list.

"I have had a lot of moves in football, but this Is one I’m genuinely really excited about.

"I have been on loan at Scunthorpe as I have wanted to get out and play games, but that didn’t happen, which is no fault of anyone’s just circumstance and bad fortune.”

"I have always kept my base in Preston and it’s good for me to get back home – if you are happy off the pitch and spending time with your loved ones, then it transfers onto the pitch.

"The manager has expressed how he wants everyone to be in good spirits, and it shows how he is with the lads, which is something I am really looking forward to.

"You will get 100 per cent from me every week. I like to get the ball down and play, but I can do the ugly stuff too. It’s about contributing to the team, and giving your all every week."