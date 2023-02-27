ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor believes that a Monday night TV appointment and long Championship trip to Swansea City does have a distinct blessing for his Millers side.

Rotherham fans face an epic journey to South Wales on a working day to be at the game in person, although the match will be shown live on television.

Despite not playing on Saturday, the Millers still had a good day with all of their rivals towards the bottom of the table failing to pick up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Taylor's side win on Monday night, they will move eight points clear of the relegation zone, with the Millers chief also grateful for the fact that the game gives key duo Ollie Rathbone and Lee Peltier more time to prove their fitness.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lee Peltier, who came off late with a hamstring injury against Sunderland, will be assessed ahead of Monday's televised game in Wales, while Rathbone, who has been 'managing' a groin issue, will also be monitored.

On a long Monday trip to Swansea, Taylor said: "It's a shame for the fans. Monday is a working day and a long journey. (But) I always feel it's good for the profile of the club to be on live TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of people will be tuning in even though Coronation Street and EastEnders will also be on on the same night. It's good that our fans can watch it if they can't get down there in person.

"We have no control over the fixture list. Would I have preferred a Saturday fixture? Normally, the answer would be 'yes' but on the back of Tuesday (Rathbone and Peltier injuries) probably not.