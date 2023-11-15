Why the final international break of 2023 is well timed for Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town

REGARDLESS of events late on Saturday afternoon, it cannot be disputed that the latest international break has arrived at a timely juncture for Huddersfield Town.

One school of thought, certainly after a last-gasp loss which the Terriers endured at Hull City, would suggest that a two-week break between games to 'stew' on a defeat is not ideal.For his part, head coach Darren Moore is grateful to have the extended time to get some extra fitness work into the likes of Josh Koroma and David Kasuma - unused substitutes last weekend - Delano Burgzorg and Danny Ward.He said: "The break has come and you never want to go into a break having lost a game and we have.

"We will look at the break and analyse the Hull game and where we have been at and look at the group of players we have available and those who are coming (back) into the current group and working from there and going forward.

"That's the main thing and the break gives us a chance of getting that volume into them.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Because if we had another midweek game and another game on Saturday, you are pinching and scrapping to get them (into contention) again.

"We will get some good work into them."

Town have won just once in nine matches under Moore, but the head coach believes that the squad have made important strides after two humiliating and potentially confidence-sapping defeats to Leeds United and Cardiff City.

For Moore, the next two games were primarily about getting back to basics, more especially with key personnel remaining sidelined and squad options being thin.

Resolute defensive performances against Hull and Watford at least enabled Town to pass a character examination and show themselves to be hard to beat.

Moore commented: "We spoke to the group and said: 'Just think where we were mentally two weeks ago.'

"We didn't showcase ourselves (against Leeds and Cardiff) and hopefully, what we have seen over the ten days before the break was the work we have done as a group.