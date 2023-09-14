Why the transfer window system is a lot of 'nonsense' to Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins
Clubs across the land have submitted their squads and know what they have got to work with until the new year, when the endless speculation and rumour mill will start again for four weeks or so in January.Collins's club Barnsley sanctioned some late business with Sam Cosgrove and Owen Dodgson arriving on deadline day to follow the signing of Jamie McCart, while a significant departure saw captain Liam Kitching join Coventry City.
The old pre-window system saw the transfer window remain open for the vast majority of the season - usually until a deadline-day in late March until the end of a particular campaign.
Offering his own views, the Reds chief, whose side welcome Burton Albion in League One on Saturday, said: "I think I look back to the days as a fan where there was no transfer window as such.
"I don't think there should be a transfer window and (think) that players should have the freedom to move at any time of the year and equally, it would help it.
"You talk about (having) the freedom to move, but what I think it would do is stop a lot of the nonsense that goes on in terms of the rush because of the deadline.
"I think it would get clubs to the table a lot quicker and earlier and everyone could just move on.
"The deadline creates a lot of unneeded noise and unnecessary distraction. Thankfully, we have come to the end of it.
"I understand the fans and you always live for that piece of news that you have signed a player and you always live in hope that the next player is going to be the difference.
"As a club, you have got to try and do what is right, not just for the next few months, but the longer term for the club."