HUDDERSFIELD TOWN sporting director Mark Cartwright has revealed that time was of the essence in the club's pursuit of Darren Moore.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers manager was officially unveiled to the media as the Terriers' new manager on Friday lunch-time, with the 49-year-old having signed a 'multi-year, three-year plus' deal, according to chief executive officer Jake Edwards.

Moore was identified as the stand-out candidate to replace Neil Warnock, with Town focused on bringing in a manager capable of not only improving the team's fortunes year on year, but also someone best placed to work within an collaborative structure to grow all aspects of the playing side of the club.

With the traditional football 'sacking season' of mid to late autumn not too far away, Town elected to move quickly - mindful that other positions at rival EFL clubs could potentially open up for Moore in the coming weeks.

New Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Cartwright said: "If you look at it, the season is about to 'begin' isn't it for the changes on offer..

"When you go through the level of detail we did to get to this point, Darren was available.

"The longer you leave it, the less chance you have of getting that candidate. If we'd left it maybe another ten games or so, maybe we are not as attractive. It became apparent we had to move now.

"We went through a very pragmatic approach. We looked at data and certain data points as to who would fit what we have in our squad as there's no point bringing somebody in who doesn't fit to an attack-minded squad.

"When you get the same names in the high percentage of data and start to get more information and start 'digging’ and get to know the person in how they fit and want to take on the club, it became very apparent that Darren ticks all those boxes.

"The stars have aligned at this moment in time.

"I think that Darren the main and most importance piece of the jigsaw.

"We have got some highly intelligent and highly motivated staff in the football club that I think Darren will be able to utilise. They are incredibly excited."

Moore himself believes that Huddersfield represents the 'perfect fit' for him. It may be a stock phrase used by scores of successful managerial candidates over the years, but in his case, it appears to ring true.

Consistently in his managerial career, the Midlander, a former player for Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster, has spoken about the importance of building clubs over time and being able to do that.

His spell at West Brom saw him operate for spells without some key backroom and club appointments in place. Off-the-field club issues blighted the start of his stint at Hillsborough and behind-the-scenes problems sporadically came to the fore throughout his time there.

At Town, he should have a better chance.

Moore, who will meet Town’s players for the first time today ahead of his first Championship game in charge at Coventry City on Monday night, said: "After speaking with Jake, Mark and the chairman (Kevin Nagle), it was the perfect fit.

"It’s energised and fuelled me. It was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.

"It's about keeping to build solid foundations and blocks. We are on this journey together and it's got to be that 'together' approach.

"We want a progressive football club moving forward and we are on the same page. When we talk about progression, everyone will look and talk about progression on the football pitch. We are talking about progression as a club as a whole."

Moore will be handed all the tools he requires to build the club incrementally and hopefully fulfil the remit of Nagle - who has a three-year plan for Town to return to the Premier League.

It's a mission that inspires – rather than fazes - Moore.

On whether it constitutes pressure in a specific time-frame, he commented: "With football, name me a manager that is not (under pressure).

"That is the business we are in. It's a highly competitive business. There's two ways you can look at it, embrace it or run away from it. I am certainly the first option."

Moore returned to management exactly three months after dramatically leaving Wednesday, with plenty having been said by Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri about his departure since.

A devilish quirk of fixture fate means that Moore will make his first return to Hillsborough in a fortnight's time with his new club.

Moore, Town's eighth full-time manager/head coach in just under five years, said: "For me, that episode is closed.

"We had a fantastic time there, but now it's about Huddersfield Town moving forward. It's about getting moving with this wonderful football club.

"(Owls) Players and staff have been in touch and I am grateful for all the messages I have received from the staff and players there and I look forward to meeting them in a few weeks time.