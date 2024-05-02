Why York City are asking the Government to step in to protect FA Cup replays
Last month the Football Association announced there will be no more replays in the competition after the qualifying stage, following consultation with the 20 Premier League clubs.
To what degree the more than 700 other participants were consulted has been debated but the Football League criticised the move, as did many of its clubs. The letter’s aim is to overturn it.
The Minstermen's co-owners Julie-Anne and Matt Uggla signed a letter organised by lobby group Fair Game, along with 15 colleagues from non-league clubs.
They were joined by representatives of four-times winners Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City, Wycombe Wanderers, Carlisle United, Lincoln City, Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, Newport County, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers and Grimsby Town.
Bristol Rovers later added their support.
The FA said the expansion of UEFA competitions was behind the move but the letter argued: "A Premier League club that qualifies for the Champions League – and there will be only four in 2024-25 – will play a minimum of 50 matches. League One and League Two clubs – and there are 48 – will play a minimum of 51”.
if passed, the Bill will bring a long-promised football regulator into being.
The Premier League lobbied against a regulator, which would be expected to resolve the long-running dispute over how its revenue should be redistributed.
