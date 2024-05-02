Why York City are asking the Government to step in to protect FA Cup replays

York City are one of 27 football clubs to write to culture secretary Lucy Frazer asking for an amendment to the Football Governance Bill to protect FA Cup replays.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST

Last month the Football Association announced there will be no more replays in the competition after the qualifying stage, following consultation with the 20 Premier League clubs.

To what degree the more than 700 other participants were consulted has been debated but the Football League criticised the move, as did many of its clubs. The letter’s aim is to overturn it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

League Two Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers were critics, along with Conference club York.

The Minstermen's co-owners Julie-Anne and Matt Uggla signed a letter organised by lobby group Fair Game, along with 15 colleagues from non-league clubs.

They were joined by representatives of four-times winners Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City, Wycombe Wanderers, Carlisle United, Lincoln City, Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, Newport County, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers and Grimsby Town.

Bristol Rovers later added their support.

The FA said the expansion of UEFA competitions was behind the move but the letter argued: "A Premier League club that qualifies for the Champions League – and there will be only four in 2024-25 – will play a minimum of 50 matches. League One and League Two clubs – and there are 48 – will play a minimum of 51”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
UNDER THREAT: FA Cup replays are set to be scrapped next season for all but the qualifying roundsUNDER THREAT: FA Cup replays are set to be scrapped next season for all but the qualifying rounds
UNDER THREAT: FA Cup replays are set to be scrapped next season for all but the qualifying rounds

if passed, the Bill will bring a long-promised football regulator into being.

The Premier League lobbied against a regulator, which would be expected to resolve the long-running dispute over how its revenue should be redistributed.

Related topics:GovernmentFootball LeaguePremier LeagueBristol RoversFootball AssociationLincoln CityYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.