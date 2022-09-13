Wigan Athletic could give new signing his debut against Huddersfield Town but key trio remain sidelined

Scully scored three goals and provided two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Imps before stepping up to the Championship in the last day of the summer window.

Charlie Wyke is likely to return to contention after a quad injury but skipper Tendayi Darikwa is still likely to be out with a shoulder problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Midfielder Jordan Cousins and winger Gwion Edwards have yet to feature this term after picking up injuries in pre-season.

The pair did feature for the club’s Under-21s side last week as they stepped up their respective recoveries.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson said: "They've still got a lot of work to do to get back up to speed, but it was another big step for them both.

"Just having them in and around the squad, at the training ground, is a massive plus for us all.

"Nobody wants to miss those weeks during pre-season, which gives you that solid base to get you through the long campaign ahead.

Anthony Scully could make his debut for Wigan after joining from Lincoln City on deadline day. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.