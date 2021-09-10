Wigan Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: Pressure starting to build on Richie Wellens

The Rovers chief was in defiant mood amid a ‘perfect storm’ at the start of the season, which has seen the club fail to arrest their alarming slide in 2021 and also endure a mini injury crisis.

Wellens, for his part, is determined to press on in the hope that times change, while being realistic enough to accept that results must do so soon to give him breathing space.

Wellens, given the green light to bring in some defensive cover with Cameron John set for a fair spell out, said: “When we come through this, it will be a distant memory because I think we are a good team when we have everyone back.

Ritchie Wellens watches his Doncaster Rovers side in action against Rotherham United. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I get that results aren’t good enough and I take that because I am responsible for them. Listen, I am not scared of getting the sack because I know what football is about. But I have not had the opportunity to play remotely near my strongest team and we have had tough opposition.

“It is swings and roundabouts. The season will change for us and these players will come back.”

Inspiration might be thin on the ground, but Wellens admits that the sight in midweek of Rotherham United counterpart Paul Warne, a team-mate in their time at Oldham, provided a bit.

He added: “The team that beat us 6-0, if you go back to when Paul took over Rotherham, if you look at his record, it takes time.”