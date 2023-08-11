Everton are reportedly the frontrunners to land Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto – but are said to have had a £20m bid for him rejected.

The Italian prodigy’s days at Elland Road appear numbered following reports he made himself unavailable for the recent Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

He is said to be keen to leave the club and Everton have been linked with him on numerous occasions throughout the current transfer window. According to Football Insider, the Toffees are the frontrunners but have had a £20m bid for the Italy international knocked back.

Speaking about Gnonto following the win over Shrewsbury, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: "Willy was not available and I don't speak about any players currently under contract with a different team.

Wilfried Gnonto's days at Elland Road appear numbered. Image: Simon Hulme

"No [he was not injured], not available. I'm always open and honest but once there's a situation I can't give you the whole picture because I'm not in control of this. The fact is he was not available. There will be the time to make some comments."

Gnonto joined Leeds last year, making the move from Swiss outfit Zurich on deadline day. He made 24 appearances for the club last season, scoring twice and registering four assists.