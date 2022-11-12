Like it or not one is coming, though, so the emphasis at home to Swansea City on Saturday is to go into it in the best possible position.

The Terriers will be in the relegation zone when the Championship music stops until December 10. But they can come off the bottom and even if not, they will have back-to-back victories to savour for the first time this season.

For a player whose campaign is only now getting going, that is the target.

IN THE PINK: Will Boyle's Huddersfield Town career is belatedly getting going

“That's massive," says the Garforth-born centre-back who joined from Cheltenham Town in the summer. "The break might kill a bit of momentum but I think we need to start backing up results and we haven't done that this season.

“When you get on a bit of a roll you get some credit in the bank and people get a bit more confident.”

It will not just be the team whose momentum will be killed when everything goes on hold for football's first winter World Cup. Boyle's first two Championship starts for Town have come in the last two matches and he would love the chance to keep producing the quality of performances that have been a feature.

"For me personally it's not an ideal time but you've just got to deal with it, everyone's in the same boat," he reasons. "You crack on.

DEMANDING: Huddersfield Town coach Mark Fotheringham

"We're used to going through full seasons without a break, you become accustomed to it.

"It will be a new experience for everyone so hopefully we'll be one of the teams who deal with it the best way, make the most of the time and get off to a flier in December.

"It's weird but probably the last few years the world's been weird hasn't it? Unprecedented is a word that's been thrown about a lot.

"Whoever adapts, accepts it, deals with it the best and makes the most of the opportunity, it will bode well for them.

"For us it might be a good opportunity because the manager's come in in the thick of it preparing for games every week or two or three days so to have three or four weeks training together to implement his ideas even further is good."

Coach Mark Fotheringham is planning a "short break" then a "mini-pre-season" he promises will be "intense". Boyle knows him well enough by now to know what that means.

"We're bottom of the table and we've got to work hard to get out of this situation," he says. "I'm sure that's going to be the approach.

"In training we've trained like animals and I'm sure it's going to continue. It'll probably be a bit harder but that's what we've got to do.

"We're all professionals and you're representing yourself day in, day out whether you're in the team or out the team. You've got to ensure you're in the best possible place you can be when an opportunity arises.

"It's been nice to put a few good performances in but I've got to carry it on, build on it and try and pick up more results. That's the way I've always been and I won't change."

Boyle is as happy with his own form as his coach is with his professionalism. A solid personal performance on his full Championship debut at Blackburn Rovers was satisfying, but to win at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday was far sweeter.

"I'm pleased with the performances I've put in and I think there's more to come from me," reflects Boyle.

"Tuesday was a much nicer feeling for the final whistle, the ten minutes on the pitch and probably five minutes in the dressing room. Then the focus turns immediately to Saturday. We've got to do it again.

"The points are massive. We're not going to stay up or be relegated on the back of Saturday but going into a four-week break it will be good to have that feeling of winning and be able to reflect on that."

Asked if he thinks he has silenced his critics with recent performances and Boyle is blunt.

"I don't know," he replies. "To me it doesn't matter. I've believed in myself since I was 13 or 14 and that will continue. I know what I'm capable of and what I bring to a team.

"I'll take the opinions of people that pick the team and can help me improve. They're the opinions that matter to me, and my own.

"As long as I can look at myself and say I've given it the lot, I'll be happy."

He will be happy, then, to hear how pleased his coach is.

"Sometimes you make connections with players and from the minute go I've just connected with Boyley," says Fotheringham.

"He's got great principles and a great upbringing and epitomises what you need as a player. He's always striving to improve and sets the tone in training.

"He's testament to what you can achieve if you work hard. I'd put Josh Ruffels in that bracket too – professionalism through and through."