Will Bradford City change or keep their club crest? Club reveals final decision

The project has canvassed supporters in the lead-up to the Bantams’ 120th anniversary in 2023.

As well as offering two potential new designs, fans also had the choice of keeping the present badge.

Results from the final survey saw option C - City’s current crest - take 61 per cent of over 5,000 total votes. Option B was chosen by 26 per cent of supporters, with option A taking 13 per cent.

University of Bradford Stadium, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.

City chief executive officer Ryan Sparks, said: “We would like to thank every supporter who has taken the time to interact with our Your City, Your Say project over the course of the past 12 months and are very grateful for the feedback we have received.

“We always endeavour to operate hand in hand with our supporters, to whom this club truly belongs, and this is something we considered essential on such a significant, emotive subject.

“Implementing a strategy across all areas of an organisation is important, but there can often be risks associated with doing so in isolation.

"As with many other topics, a certain level of due diligence is required on something belonging to the club which has not been changed for 30 years and we have learnt a great deal from this project over the course of the past 12 months.

“While introducing a new identity was something which would have undoubtedly benefitted the organisation moving forward, this is outweighed by our core values of transparency and inclusion, which we hold highly and have carried throughout each stage of the project.

“This has been a valuable exercise on many levels, which has further shaped our thinking for the way we will continue to operate our club, as well as informing our wider knowledge base with regards to what is important to supporters, from a brand perspective and beyond.