Wolves at the door as Sheffield Wednesday chief focuses on QPR

HANDLING transfer speculation and the unavailability of leading players is something that head coach Jos Luhukay has grown well used to during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

So it is a case of plus ca change for Dutchman Luhukay following fresh rumoured interest in one of the club’s most influential players and another spates of blows on the injury front. The fine form of winger Adam Reach is reportedly attracting the attention of Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are being linked with a January move.

Meanwhile, Luhukay confirmed that the club will definitely be without striker Gary Hooper and midfielder Kieran Lee until the new year with their lengthy absence away from the first team to extend past a whole calendar year.

The pair have not played for the first team since last December, and the Owls have received an additional blow with the news that Sam Winnall has suffered another injury setback after recently stepping up his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

The ex-Barnsley forward picked up a separate hamstring problem in Saturday’s Under-23s game at Hull City and will be out “for a couple of weeks”, according to Luhukay.

On gossip linking in-form Reach – who has scored three eye-catching goals in the Owls’ last three home fixtures – to the top flight, Luhukay said: “We know now we must have the focus for the game at QPR.

“In January or maybe the end of December there comes maybe new speculation for when the transfer window is open.

“But now I think everyone is only with the focus to play good games and to play very well for themselves.

“And Adam is in fantastic form, he makes fantastic goals for us, that will be more, and I think Adam is happy and we are happy with his (contribution).

Wednesday, who have won three of their last four away matches, have plenty of inspiration ahead of tonight’s capital trip, having been beaten 4-2 in the corresponding fixture in April.

Last six games: QPR LLLWDW Sheffield Wednesday LWDDWL.

Referee: J Brooks (Leicestershire).

Last time: QPR 4 Sheffield Wednesday 2, April 10, 2018; Championship.;