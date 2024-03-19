The 24-year-old has spent the entirety of his professional career on Arsenal’s books, although did spent time on loan at Leeds in the 2019/20 campaign. He was recruited to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking options at Elland Road but found regular starts hard to come by.

Bielsa preferred to deploy Patrick Bamford up front, a decision that became difficult to argue with as the Whites charged towards the Championship title.

Nketiah has been in and out of the Arsenal side this season, making 10 league starts over the course of his 28 appearances. He made an electric start to the campaign, earning an England call-up after scoring twice in Arsenal’s opening three league games.

Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is said to have attracted Premier League interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, he could not maintain the momentum and he has not played more than 45 minutes in a Premier League game since December.

According to TEAMtalk, he could leave the Gunners at the end of the season with Wolves among the clubs chasing a deal. He is said to have been informed he can find a new club and he will reportedly not be short of options.