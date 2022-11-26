As the final group phase games approach at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, plenty of nations could end up finishing level on points after three matches each.

England top their group with four points from two games and remain in pole position to top their pool despite a drab 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday evening. Iran are a point behind them in second while the USA have two points with Wales bottom on a solitary point.

The equation remains simple for the Three Lions – beat Wales on Tuesday and they top the group regardless of what happens in the fixture between Iran and the US. However, if England draw and the USA win that will put both sides level on points heading into the knockout phases.

Similarly, if Iran and the USA draw and Wales beat England that will put Gareth Southgate’s side level on points with Rob Page’s men and Carlos Queiroz’s squad. In any event, here’s how groups will be decided if teams finish level on points.

A general view shows a replica of the World Cup trophy ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 25, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Goal difference

Some competitions rely on head-to-head records as the first separator for teams who finish level on points but FIFA will use goal difference at this World Cup. Given England’s 6-2 win over Iran, it puts them in a strong position – even if they were to narrowly lose to Wales.

Goals scored

If teams finish level on points and with the same goal difference, the next decider will be goals scored. It is another factor that will benefit England with Southgate’s side scoring six goals this tournament, compared to four for Iran – whose goal difference is -2, however – and one each for the USA and Wales.

Head-to-head record

If sides finish level on points, score the same number of goals and have the same goal difference it will then come down to head-to-head record. In the rare event that three teams have identical records, a mini-league would be created using the results between the sides to decide final placings.

Fair play record

If teams still cannot be separated then it will come down to their disciplinary record. Points are deducted from teams based on yellow and red cards with the side left with the highest points tally placed higher in the group.

Draw lots