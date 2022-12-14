The race of the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup is hotting up with four players in contention for the award ahead of Sunday’s final.

Argentina booked their spot in the final with a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday night. Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Julian Alvarez netted either side of half time to send the South Americans into their sixth World Cup final.

Messi brilliantly assisted Alvarez’s second goal as he squeezed past Josko Gvardiol on the right with chalk on his boots before beating the defender again to lay the ball on for the Man City striker to slot home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

France take on Morocco in the second semi-final on Wednesday as they look to defend their crown after winning four years ago in Russia. Messi’s goal on Tuesday took him level on goals with Kylian Mbappe for the tournament in the race for the Golden Boot.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Close up view of the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot awarded to Harry Kane of England before the UEFA Nations League A group four match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two games left in Qatar, here’s everything you need to know on who could win the award, how it is decided if players finish level on goals and who has won it in the past.

Qatar 2022 leading Golden Boot contenders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionel Messi – 5 goals, 3 assists

Kylian Mbappe – 5 goals, 2 assists

Advertisement Hide Ad

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Lionel Messi celebrates after their sides third goal by Julian Alvarez of Argentina (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud – 4 goals, 0 assists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Alvarez – 4 goals, 0 assists

How is the award decided if players finish level on goals?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to FIFA.com, if two players are equal, the one with the most assists will win claim the award. With only assist separating Messi and Mbappe in the standings ahead of France’s semi-finlal, if two or more players are still level after goals and assists are taken into account, the player with the fewest minutes played will triumph.

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates after scoring the team's third goal in the second half against Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messi has played every minute of Argentina’s World Cup campaign, including 30 minutes of extra time in their quarter-final triumph over the Netherlands. Mbappe has completed 90 minutes in four of France’s games but was a second-half substitute in their final group game against Tunisia, meaning he will is in line to win the award if he finish level on goals and assists with Messi.

The award was shared in 1962 as six players shared the award while in 1994 two players finished top of the standings and shared the award again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which players have won the Golden Boot?

1930: Guillermo Stabile, 8 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1934: Oldrich Nejedly, 5 goals

1938: Leonidas da Silva, 7 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1950: Ademir de Menezes, 8 goals

1954: Sandor Kocsis, 11 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1958: Just Fontaine, 13 goals

1962: Florian Albert, Garrincha, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez and Vava, 4 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1966: Eusebio, 9 goals

1970: Gerd Muller, 10 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1974: Grzegorz Lato, 7 goals

1978: Mario Kempes, 6 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1982: Paolo Rossi, 6 goals

1986: Gary Lineker, 6 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1990: Toto Schillaci, 6 goals

1994: Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov, 6 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

1998: Davor Suker, 6 goals

2002: Ronaldo, 8 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

2006: Miroslav Klose, 5 goals

2010: Thomas Muller, 5 goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

2014: James Rodriguez, 6 goals