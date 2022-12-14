Argentina booked their spot in the final with a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday night. Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Julian Alvarez netted either side of half time to send the South Americans into their sixth World Cup final.
Messi brilliantly assisted Alvarez’s second goal as he squeezed past Josko Gvardiol on the right with chalk on his boots before beating the defender again to lay the ball on for the Man City striker to slot home.
France take on Morocco in the second semi-final on Wednesday as they look to defend their crown after winning four years ago in Russia. Messi’s goal on Tuesday took him level on goals with Kylian Mbappe for the tournament in the race for the Golden Boot.
With two games left in Qatar, here’s everything you need to know on who could win the award, how it is decided if players finish level on goals and who has won it in the past.
Qatar 2022 leading Golden Boot contenders
Lionel Messi – 5 goals, 3 assists
Kylian Mbappe – 5 goals, 2 assists
Olivier Giroud – 4 goals, 0 assists
Julian Alvarez – 4 goals, 0 assists
How is the award decided if players finish level on goals?
According to FIFA.com, if two players are equal, the one with the most assists will win claim the award. With only assist separating Messi and Mbappe in the standings ahead of France’s semi-finlal, if two or more players are still level after goals and assists are taken into account, the player with the fewest minutes played will triumph.
Messi has played every minute of Argentina’s World Cup campaign, including 30 minutes of extra time in their quarter-final triumph over the Netherlands. Mbappe has completed 90 minutes in four of France’s games but was a second-half substitute in their final group game against Tunisia, meaning he will is in line to win the award if he finish level on goals and assists with Messi.
The award was shared in 1962 as six players shared the award while in 1994 two players finished top of the standings and shared the award again.
Which players have won the Golden Boot?
1930: Guillermo Stabile, 8 goals
1934: Oldrich Nejedly, 5 goals
1938: Leonidas da Silva, 7 goals
1950: Ademir de Menezes, 8 goals
1954: Sandor Kocsis, 11 goals
1958: Just Fontaine, 13 goals
1962: Florian Albert, Garrincha, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez and Vava, 4 goals
1966: Eusebio, 9 goals
1970: Gerd Muller, 10 goals
1974: Grzegorz Lato, 7 goals
1978: Mario Kempes, 6 goals
1982: Paolo Rossi, 6 goals
1986: Gary Lineker, 6 goals
1990: Toto Schillaci, 6 goals
1994: Oleg Salenko and Hristo Stoichkov, 6 goals
1998: Davor Suker, 6 goals
2002: Ronaldo, 8 goals
2006: Miroslav Klose, 5 goals
2010: Thomas Muller, 5 goals
2014: James Rodriguez, 6 goals
2018: Harry Kane, 6 goals