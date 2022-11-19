A Sheffield Wednesday fan known for going topless on the terraces in all weathers has been warned not to strip off at the World Cup by the FA – despite it being the hottest country he will have watched football in.

Paul Gregory – known as the Tango Man – confirmed to Daily Mail Sport that he was heading to Qatar with his girlfriend, a lorry driver from Barnsley, to support England – but feared struggling to find beer on sale.

18-stone Tango spoke ahead of his flight to the World Cup, where he plans to enjoy a ‘last beer’ in the airport.

The Owls fan expressed concern that supporters may leave it late to board the metro to travel to matches because they would not be allowed to drink once inside the stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Paul "Tango" Gregory in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds, in 2019

The 59-year-old also said he was disappointed to be told by the FA to keep his top on while in the stands. Instead he will wear a bright orange T-shirt.

Tango described himself as a ‘talisman’ for the national side who is widely recognised when shirtless.

The couple saved up for three years to afford the trip, putting aside £100 a month in a kitty, and say they don’t go out to the pub or to concerts.

He first travelled to a World Cup in Spain 1982. He also went to Russia for the tournament.

He told Daily Mail Sport that he has tickets to this year’s final, costing £1,308. He has argued other costs, such as transport, are lower.

Despite being a passionate Sheffield Wednesday fan, transport manager Tango actually lives in Wolverhampton.