Declan Rice and Callum Wilson both sat out England training on Wednesday as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

The Three Lions are down to a squad of 25 players in Qatar, after ex-Leeds United defender Ben White left the camp for personal reasons and is not expected to return. Raheem Sterling’s availability for the last-eight tie is also uncertain after the Chelsea winger returned to England last weekend following a break-in at his family home.

West Ham midfielder Rice missed training on Wednesday with illness. He has started in all four of England’s games in the Gulf State but was absent from the latest session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

Concern over Rice’s availability could pave the way for Leeds-born midfielder Kalvin Phillips to make his first start in Qatar. The ex-Leeds United player faced a fitness battle to be involved in Qatar and the Manchester City man came off the bench to assist a goal in the group-stage win over Wales.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Declan Rice of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

He played all seven games as England reached the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last summer, as he developed a strong relationship with Rice in the centre of midfield. Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham have partnered Rice in the Three Lions’ midfield in the last two fixtures in Qatar.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson sat out Monday’s training session before England players were given a day off on Tuesday. Wilson’s absence continued on Wednesday due to a minor muscle strain.

On Tuesday, France star Kylian Mbappe was absent from training with the reigning champions. Mbappe is currently the top scorer in Qatar with five goals in four appearances while he also has two assists to his name.

Instead of training with the reminder of the French squad, the PSG striker was instead working in the recovery room in preparation for this weekend’s showdown.

England assistant manager Steve Holland says Mbappe is among a handful of players on the planet who need “special attention”. The 23-year-old provides a major headache for England, whose assistant helped devise plans to keep Lionel Messi quiet as Chelsea shocked Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2012.

Holland said: “I think there are a handful of players on the planet that you need to consider special attention to. Messi has been one and probably still is.

