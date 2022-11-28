Ben White missed England training through illness on the eve of the World Cup clash with Wales.

Gareth Southgate’s men will progress to the knockout phase if they avoid a four-goal defeat against their neighbours in the Group B finale. England centre-back White has yet to play a minute in Qatar and looks set to miss the Wales game having sat out training on Monday at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

The remaining 25 members of the squad trained in 30-degree heat, including James Maddison as he pushes to be involved following a knee complaint. Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to start for the first time in Qatar, with Southgate expected to rotate his squad as the Three Lions eye the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it on TV?

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: England stands for their national anthem before the match against the United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC One will be hosting coverage of the game, which kicks off at 7pm. The pre-match build up will begin at 6pm.

Is there a stream?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture will also be available on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

England v Wales talking points

Advertisement Hide Ad

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: A fire display surrounds a giant FIFA trophy prior to the match between the United States and England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Turning tide of history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales have not beaten England since May 1984 when the debut-making Mark Hughes sealed a 1-0 win in the British Home Championship. England have won the last six encounters, with their last competitive victory being a last-gasp 2-1 success at Euro 2016.

The odds appear stacked against Wales achieving the four-goal win they need to progress to the knockout phase – they have never beaten England by such a margin in the 103 games between the two countries. Failing that, they need to win and hope for a draw between the United States and Iran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane able to go again?

“It was a problem of tiredness – really, really tired” – the alarming comments made by Antonio Conte just two and a half weeks ago after Harry Kane underwhelmed as Tottenham exited the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions over the 2018 Golden Boot winner’s freshness have continued onto Qatar, where he has yet to find the net, with England greats Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer suggesting the record-chasing goalscorer should be rested against Wales. The 29-year-old also had an injury scare after receiving a kick to his foot in the opener against Iran, meaning Southgate’s selection decision will be interesting.

Can Bale and Ramsey inspire Wales?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have failed to make the impact they had hoped to at this World Cup. Skipper Bale did win and convert the penalty to secure a 1-1 draw against the United States, but both players have fallen well short of their own high standards.

The pair have pushed Wales to dizzy heights over the last decade or so, and Dragons fans are hoping the two 30-somethings have one big game left in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to unleash Foden?

On the eve of the tournament, precociously talented Phil Foden admitted he has yet to translate his Manchester City form onto the international stage, having only scored twice in his 18 appearances until that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foden was tipped to make a big impact in Qatar but has so far managed just 19 minutes off the bench with the Iran opener already won. Southgate’s decision to leave him on the bench in the USA stalemate caused consternation and criticism of the England boss, who said he has a “big part” to play amid the push for the 22-year-old to start.

Rest players or push for top spot?

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the debate over Kane and clamour for Foden raging, there are other decisions to make as Southgate looks to balance the desire to finish top with keeping the squad fresh. Jordan Henderson replaced teenager Jude Bellingham against the USA and could well make his first competitive England start in a year.