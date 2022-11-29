World Cup 2022: Who will England play in last 16? When is their first knockout fixture?

England are set to face Senegal in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup after topping Group B with seven points.

The Three Lions romped to a 3-0 win over Wales in their final group game with two goals in as many second-half minutes from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden put Gareth Southgate’s side in control. Rashford then added his second and England’s third to seal the victory as Wales leave Qatar as the bottom side in Group B.

Qualification in first place means England have avoided facing the Netherlands in the next round.

The Netherlands secured qualification as winners of Group A after a 2-0 win over Qatar thanks to goals either side of half time from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong. The result means the hosts have finished bottom of their group with zero points from three games, with one goal scored and seven against.

TOPSHOT - Senegal's players celebrate after Senegal's forward #18 Ismaila Sarr scored their team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 in a gripping clash to book their spot in the last 16. Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye was given the nod to start the game after assisting the game-clinching goal in the 3-1 win over Qatar last week.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr scored from the penalty spot just before half time before Moises Caicedo equalised. A draw would have been enough for the South American nation after they went into the game a point ahead of Senegal.

However, Kalidou Koulibaly responded three minutes later for the West Africans to send them through – despite star man Sadio Mane ruled out of the tournament through injury.

With England going through as group winners, they will take on Senegal in their first knockout game. That fixture will take place on Sunday, December 4 with a 7pm kick-off.

