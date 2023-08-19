Only one person in the history of English football has lifted a World Cup trophy and because of that he is one of the biggest names in this country’s sporting history.

The unique honour bestowed on Sir Bobby Moore in the 1966 World Cup final is something that a young woman from Sheffield can emulate on Sunday.

Millie Bright of Killamarsh stands just one win away from becoming just the second person in the history of the national pastime in England to raise a World Cup trophy over their head.

Her team-mates are 90 minutes away from English sporting immortality, the sort reserved for the likes of Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst, Sir Bobby Charlton, George Cohen and Ray Wilson and all those heroes from Wembley 57 years ago.

Climb on: Sheffield stars Millie Bright and Esme Morgan celebrate England's victory over Nigeria on penalties en route to the final (Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bright, 29, is the backbone of the team and in the absence of the injured Leah Williamson, her central defensive partner in the successful European Championship campaign last summer, head coach Sarina Wiegman’s captain.

Bright began her career in the local Sheffield United academy before plucked by Doncaster Rovers Belles at age 16.

She spent six seasons at the club, playing alongside the goalkeeper she is trying to now protect for England, Mary Earps during the 2011-12 season, before moving onto a trophy-laden career in the professional game with Chelsea.

Bright is one of five Yorkshirewomen who stand on the threshold of becoming football world champions.

Harrogate's Rachel Daly of England celebrates after the team's 3-1 victory and advance to the final (Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Another ever-present in the Lionesses team through the first six games of the tournament is Harrogate-born Rachel Daly.

The 31-year-old wears the No 9 on her back but has spent much of the tournament in a left-wing-back role, a little more advanced than she was a year ago when helping the Lionesses win the Euros.

Daly, who started her club career at Leeds United, spent much of her footballing education in America before returning to England to sign for West Ham United.

While Bright and Daly are mainstays of England’s team, there are three more Lionesses who have Yorkshire in their blood.

Bethany England in action against Denmark, one of five substitute appearances she has made in this World Cup (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Bethany England is a reserve striker who was born in Barnsley and is another to have played for Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She played football at Barnsley College, Sheffield United academy and on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before her career took her south to Chelsea in 2016 and then earlier this year, for a British record fee at the time, across London to Tottenham Hotspur.

England has come off the bench in four of the six tournament games to help England close out a victory, or in the case of the second-round clash with Nigeria, shepherd the 10 players to penalties.

Two women from Sheffield are part of the squad but have yet to play a part.

England's Sheffield-born reserve goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck ahead of the group game with Denmark (Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Defender Esme Morgan, 22, and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, 23, both play their club football for Manchester City.

Morgan earned the first of her five caps last October, forcing her way into the squad after the successful Euros campaign of the summer.

Roebuck was part of that squad and again has been unable to force Earps out of goal.

Roebuck started playing at Beighton Magpies and progressed through the Sheffield United academy.

A little further north, another squad player is midfielder Jordan Nobbs of Stockton-on-Tees.