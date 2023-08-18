World Cup final: Yorkshire women's team postpone game with Newcastle United to watch England v Spain showdown
Halifax, who are one of two Yorkshire teams who play in the Northern Premier Division – the third tier of English women’s football – have prioritised the potential for their players to be inspired over the risk of being reprimanded by the Football Association.
Vice-chairman James Wilson said: “As an independent women's team our club is built on values that put players at the centre of what we do. Our players are gutted not to fulfill the fixture and are disappointed to be put in a position by the league that they had to do this.
"We understand Newcastle's position on the matter, but had to stay true to our values.
"We, like the rest of the country hope the Lionesses bring it home.”
Other kick-offs at that level, including Huddersfield Town v AFC Fylde have been moved and while Newcastle offered to change it to 3pm, Halifax – who have players travelling from Manchester – couldn’t accommodate.
A further statement from Halifax read: “We thank the league for giving us the opportunity to postpone the game if both teams agreed, unfortunately this request was rejected by our opponents which we respect and appreciate their reasons why, but has ultimately resulted in us making this difficult decision.”