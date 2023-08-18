Halifax FC Women have postponed their away game at Newcastle United to allow their players the opportunity to enjoy Sunday’s World Cup final between England and Spain.

Halifax, who are one of two Yorkshire teams who play in the Northern Premier Division – the third tier of English women’s football – have prioritised the potential for their players to be inspired over the risk of being reprimanded by the Football Association.

Vice-chairman James Wilson said: “As an independent women's team our club is built on values that put players at the centre of what we do. Our players are gutted not to fulfill the fixture and are disappointed to be put in a position by the league that they had to do this.

"We understand Newcastle's position on the matter, but had to stay true to our values.

"We, like the rest of the country hope the Lionesses bring it home.”

Other kick-offs at that level, including Huddersfield Town v AFC Fylde have been moved and while Newcastle offered to change it to 3pm, Halifax – who have players travelling from Manchester – couldn’t accommodate.