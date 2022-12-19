Lionel Messi has vowed to continue playing on the international stage after inspiring Argentina to their first World Cup triumph since 1986.

The 35-year-old scored twice goals in a thrilling 3-3 extra-time draw with France in Qatar on Sunday and then scored in the penalty shoot-out as Argentina lifted the trophy for the third time, but the first for him.

Argentina looked on course for a comfortable win in normal time but two goals in 90 seconds from Kylian Mbappe took the game into extra time as the French star netted again during extra-time.

Messi broke the record for World Cup appearances as he moved 26 at the tournament and he has 13 goals and eight assist at World Cups, including seven goals and three assists in Qatar.

Messi had indicated during the build-up to the final that the game would be his last on the world stage, but speaking afterwards he told Argentinian TV station TyC Sports: “Obviously I wanted to cap my career with this and I can’t ask for anything more. What will happen after this? I’ve managed to win the Copa America and the World Cup almost at the end…

“I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion.”

Whether or not “a few more games” will constitute a title defence in four years’ time remains to be seen, but head coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping so.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Scaloni said: “First of all, we need to save him a spot for the next World Cup in 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he’ll be with us.”

Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, becoming only the second player to do so. He makes the cut in the best XI in Qatar but see who else we picked after an entertaining tournament…

