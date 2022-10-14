World Cup will be the 'biggest moment' for Huddersfield Town's Japanese international defender Yuta Nakayama
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S Japanese international defender Yuta Nakayama admits to being especially driven to do well in the remaining games before the international break to boost his chances of World Cup selection in Qatar - which he views as the 'biggest moment' for him in his career right now.
Nakayama is a regular among the Japan squad, who are pitted in a tough Group B which sees them face Spain and Germany in Group E along with Costa Rica.
In their World Cup history, Japan have qualified for the knock-out phases on three occasions, but have never passed the round of 16 stage.
This forthcoming tournament is Japan's seventh World Cup appearance.
Most Popular
Nakayama, speaking ahead of Saturday lunch-time’s Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United, said: "The World Cup is the biggest moment for me now, but I need to play constantly here and I will just try and help the team. It will hopefully help with the World Cup (aspirations).
"It must be difficult to qualify for this tournament (side). But I am sure that the Japanese national team, after qualifying for the tournament, will try to make it (do well) and I will try to make it by keep playing here.
"If I play constantly here, a lot of things will come to me to improve myself, I am sure I will join in the squad."
Read More
Nakayama admits that moving to the Championship to boost his international prospects was in his mindset when he elected to sign for Huddersfield.The 25-year-old, who started in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City, added: "For Japanese players, we want to play at a higher level. The Championship is obviously at a higher level than the Japanese league, so this is one of the reasons I came here. I want to play at a higher level and be stronger.
"There's a lot of interest in the Championship. In the past, there was not a lot of Japanese players, but I have to show Japanese quality for the future and some (more) players might come here as well and I have some responsibility, for sure."