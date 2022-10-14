Nakayama is a regular among the Japan squad, who are pitted in a tough Group B which sees them face Spain and Germany in Group E along with Costa Rica.

In their World Cup history, Japan have qualified for the knock-out phases on three occasions, but have never passed the round of 16 stage.

This forthcoming tournament is Japan's seventh World Cup appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nakayama, speaking ahead of Saturday lunch-time’s Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United, said: "The World Cup is the biggest moment for me now, but I need to play constantly here and I will just try and help the team. It will hopefully help with the World Cup (aspirations).

"It must be difficult to qualify for this tournament (side). But I am sure that the Japanese national team, after qualifying for the tournament, will try to make it (do well) and I will try to make it by keep playing here.

"If I play constantly here, a lot of things will come to me to improve myself, I am sure I will join in the squad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yuta Nakayama scores Huddersfield Town's opening goal against Stoke City earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Nakayama admits that moving to the Championship to boost his international prospects was in his mindset when he elected to sign for Huddersfield.The 25-year-old, who started in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City, added: "For Japanese players, we want to play at a higher level. The Championship is obviously at a higher level than the Japanese league, so this is one of the reasons I came here. I want to play at a higher level and be stronger.