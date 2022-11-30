After a frustrating World Cup so far, injury could present Brenden Aaronson with his big chance in the knockout stages.

Such is the strength of the United States of America midfield that playmaker Aaronson has been a substitute for all three of their group games in Qatar despite an excellent first half of the season for Leeds United.

So whilst club-mate and national team captain Tyler Adams has taken all the plaudits with his performances, Aaronson has been limited to 82 minutes of football.

But a pelvic injury to Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic may open the door to his first start at a World Cup against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pulisic picked up the injury scoring the only goal of the 1-0 win over Iran which booked his country's place in the knockout stages, and was replaced by Aaronson.

INJURY: Christian Pulisic lise prone after scoring for the United States of America against Iran on Wednesday

After colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand the 24-year-old spent the evening in hospital but was bullish about his chances of playing against Louis van Gaal's side.

“So f***ing proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry,” he posted on social media.

Pulisic appeared to hurt his leg and his torso as he flew into Beiranvand at full pace, with his face and neck also hitting the keeper’s chest.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson admits USA coach Greg Berhalter will have a difficult choice to make if both are available.

BIT PART: Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson is surprised Brenden Aaronson's only World Cup football has so far come from the bench for the USA

On Aaronson not having started yet in the tournament, Robinson said: “I’m surprised. I’m really surprised, actually, because of his engine and his work-rate. But you cannot criticise this USA team because they’ve not only had two decent results but two decent performances as well.

"When he has come on for the USA, he looks good.

“He plays a very similar role to the one he does at Leeds but maybe a bit more disciplined by not closing down as freely as Leeds do. Both of the American players have impressed me at this World Cup for Leeds.”

