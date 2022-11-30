Ben White's World Cup is over - why ex-Leeds United man is heading home from England camp

Ben White has gone home from the World Cup due to personal reasons and is not expected to return to the England camp.

The 25-year-old defender, who spent time on loan at Leeds United earlier in his career, was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar following an impressive start to the season with Arsenal.

White did not feature in England’s first two Group B matches and missed Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

A Football Association statement on Wednesday evening read: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

England's defender Ben White takes part in a training session at the Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, on November 20, 2022, before leaving the camp on November 30 (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”

No replacements can be made at this stage of the World Cup and Arsenal shared the FA’s statement on their social media channels, along with the caption “We’re all with you, Ben” and a love heart emoji.

White was at his second major tournament with England, having been included in the squad that reached last summer’s European Championship final.

The defender did not make an appearance during the tournament and has only won two caps since, taking his overall tally to four.

Southgate’s initial selection had remained intact until the White news.

James Maddison looked a doubt after going off during Leicester’s final match but was on the bench against Wales having overcome the knee complaint that saw him miss the opening two games.

Kyle Walker made his first start since undergoing groin surgery in October as England beat Wales on Tuesday, when Kalvin Phillips got some minutes under his belt as he builds fitness after a shoulder operation.

Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, knows England need to handle heightened expectations in Qatar but says there is more belief and confidence in the squad than during the run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago. Having taken over a side wounded by the humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland, few could have foreseen the peaks the national team would scale during the 52-year-old’s reign.

England were a penalty shoot-out away from winning the European Championship against Italy last summer, having gone on an unforgettable run on the world stage in Russia in 2018.

Southgate’s side ended up losing their semi-final to Croatia in extra-time – experience that stands them in good stead as they prepare for their first World Cup knockout match since then against Senegal on Sunday.

“Definitely compared to Russia, I think there’s a different mentality about the whole group,” said the England boss said. “There’s more belief.

“Our objectives are different. In Russia, we were just thinking about, ‘Could we win a knockout game?’ There’s more expectation now, but more confidence and more experience of big matches.