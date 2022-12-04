ENGLAND progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a relatively comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal.

See if you agree with the marks out of 10 awarded for each oplayer to take to the pitch.

JORDAN PICKFORD: Made a crucial save from Boulaye Dia at 0-0 with what proved to be the only shot on target Senegal mustered all evening – 7

KYLE WALKER: Struggled at times with the pace of the game – an indication that one of England’s fittest players is still not back to full match sharpness following groin surgery – 6

LEADING LIGHT: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the end of the 3-0 win against Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

JOHN STONES: Miscued an early headed chance but largely dealt with any Senegal threat before being replaced – 7

HARRY MAGUIRE: More wasteful in possession than in any group-stage game while still proving his worth to the team – 7

LUKE SHAW: A good offensive outlet for England from left-back and continues to prove why Gareth Southgate did not pick any natural cover in a position he has made his own – 7

DECLAN RICE: The midfield anchorman who allows Jude Bellingham to flourish and the West Ham skipper’s no-frills approach worked a treat again here – 7

IMPRESSIVE: England's Phil Foden evades being tackled by Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly as they battle for the ball at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

JORDAN HENDERSON: A surprise selection from Southgate but repaid the faith by breaking the deadlock at a time when England were under pressure – 8

JUDE BELLINGHAM: A masterful display from the 19-year-old, who set up the opener as part of a performance that showed he belongs on the biggest stage – 9

BUKAYO SAKA: A quiet first-half but grabbed his third goal of the finals early in the second to justify his recall – 7

PHIL FODEN: Another fine display from the Manchester City man, who laid on two goals to all-but seal his place in the side against France – 8

FOR STARTERS: England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal against Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

HARRY KANE: Finally got his first goal in Qatar, doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record – all the while playing the role of a number nine to such a high standard – 8

SUBSTITUTES

JACK GREALISH (for Foden, 65): Becoming a regular off the bench for England having fallen well behind team-mate Foden in the pecking order – 6

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Saka, 65): Unfortunate to be dropped after a brace against Wales but always full of running and was a handful late on – 6

MASON MOUNT (for Bellingham, 76): Many would have expected the Chelsea man to start but added dynamism in the closing stages as England saw out the victory – 6

ERIC DIER (for Stones, 76): Scored the decisive penalty the last time England were at this stage four years ago but reduced to a substitute appearance here and looked a little rusty – 6

