England v USAGareth Southgate admits he would have to be a brave man to leave Harry Kane out of his team to face the United States after the England captain trained following an injury scare.

Kane underwent a scan on his foot after a heavy challenge during England's opening World Cup win over Iran on Monday.

He played on for 25 minutes before being replaced by Callum Wilson but then had precautionary scans after leaving the stadium with light bandaging on his foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tottenham striker trained at England's Al Wakrah training base on both Wednesday and Thursday and Southgate revealed he is fit to start against the US at Al Bayt Stadium this evening.

READY, WILLINAG AND ABLE: England's Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Kane would be in the team, Southgate replied: "Harry's good.

"He came through training no problems so yes, it would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting team!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having Kane available could be crucial for England, who cantered to a 6-2 win over Iran to start their tournament with a bang.

But, having faced the US twice in previous tournaments, England are still without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READY FOR ACTION: England's Harry Kane (left), John Stones (centre) and Harry Maguire during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, Qatar. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Defeat in 1950 still ranks as arguably the biggest World Cup upset of all time and the nations also drew 1-1 in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament? No, I didn't think so," he added.

"Tomorrow we have to try and make history, number one. We are good at that, we are good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation on the basis of very little evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So what we've got to do is perform on the field and we know that we'll play a highly motivated team who we've got huge respect for.

If England do achieve victory, it would ensure qualification for the round of 16 and would be enough to seal their progression as winners of Group B should Iran and Wales play out a draw earlier today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player that could have been a part of Southgate's current crop but would slip through the net is Yunus Musah. Musah, 19, committed his international allegiance to the United States having represented England Under-19s in October 2020.

He played in friendlies for the US senior team the following month and opted to play for the country of his birth instead of sticking with England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what US coach Gregg Berhalter had done that impressed him, Southgate added: "Well, firstly, they have been very proactive on recruitment if you like, talent identification – obviously they took one of ours, which we weren't very happy about but, fair play!

"With Yunus it was a strange situation because he was in our Under-19s and we went into the pandemic and lockdown so it wasn't possible to travel and see games so he was a player that at that stage I had not had a lot of contact with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One or two of the others I knew a little bit better and that decision was made before I had the chance to get to know him well. We have a few players like that where the players weren't actually born in England.