England set up a highly-anticipated World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday evening.

After some early threat from the African champions, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane struck before half time to put Gareth Southgate’s side in control. Jude Bellingham assisted Henderson’s opener before playing a key role in Kane’s first goal of the tournament as he weaved through the Senegalese defensive lines to free Phil Foden who found Kane to fire home.

Foden then provided a fine assist for Bukayo Saka as he rode a tough challenge out wide to find the Arsenal man in the middle to finish expertly. Earlier in the day, France had overcome some pressure from Poland to emerge as 3-1 victors, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice after Oliver Giroud had opened the scoring with a fine finish before half time.

Manager Gareth Southgate praised Bellingham after the game, with the 19-year-old increasing his standing on the world stage with another fine display.

He said of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder: “I think the biggest thing is the mentality. Obviously we’ve done a lot of work over the years with young players and young player development.

“And the thing that makes the difference is the mindset, the drive, the desire to learn and improve. And he has all of that. I think with him, Phil and Bukayo tonight, it felt the right moment for them and they all stepped up.

“I have to say with Hendo as well because those two out of possession really got us into the game. We were a bit stuck with the ball and our best moments were turning the ball over. I think Hendo’s influence is allowing Jude more freedom positionally. He responded to that remarkably well.”

We have put together some of the best photos from the fans in the stadium. With Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC flags spotted in the crowd, is there anyone you recognise?

1. Heading to the last eight England players celebrate with supporters after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

2. Strike a pose AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. We made it into the quarter finals, Rodney! England fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium. Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Wave your flag AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: England fans show their support during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium. Photo: Dan Mullan