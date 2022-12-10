Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch have paid tribute to American journalist Grant Wahl after he died suddenly while reporting on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl collapsed at the Lusail Stadium, where he was reporting on the quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday. The 48-year-old was a correspondent for CBS and collapsed in the press box during extra time.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” said US Soccer Federation in a statement. “Here in the United States, Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game. As important, Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wahl’s wife, Dr Celine Gounder, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement on Twitter. Leeds United midfielder Adams, who captained the US in Qatar, offered his condolences to Gounder and all those close to Wahl.

Tyler Adams has paid tribute to American journalist Grant Wahl. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of myself and the US Men’s National Team, we offer our deepest sympathy to Celine Gounder and all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl,” wrote Adams. “As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, and Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent.”

Leeds head coach Marsch hailed Wahl as an “incredible person and friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “I am absolutely devastated at the news of Grant Wahl's passing. He was an incredible person and friend. As a journalist, he was all about integrity and fairness. For me, soccer in America would not be where it is today without the investment that Grant made in reporting, educating, and telling the vital stories of our sport.

“As a friend, I will dearly miss having an ally and friendly smiling face in the press box on match day. We had a very special relationship and always supported each other entirely. “Lastly, my deepest sympathies to Celine and their family. Thank you brother!!! I will cherish you forever. Rest in Peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad