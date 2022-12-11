Harry Maguire hailed “amazing” Gareth Southgate as the England boss considers his future following an agonising World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France.

Harry Kane scored a penalty and missed a second as a 2-1 loss to Les Bleus prevented England reaching successive World Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history.

Southgate has said he wants time to reflect on the tournament before deciding if he will continue, with his contract running to after Euro 2024. His players, however, have come out in support of the 52-year-old, with Maguire the latest to praise Southgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Listen, Gareth has been amazing with myself, amazing with every player in the team,” he said.

Harry Maguire of England is consoled by Gareth Southgate, after the team's 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday night. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure if you asked every player they wouldn’t be able to speak highly enough of him, his man management, the way that this team has been built and developed over a period of time.

“Over the last five or six years with Gareth in charge you can really see the development. I know being an England manager is so tough, every decision they make is scrutinised, every squad they make, ‘he should be in’ or ‘he shouldn’t be in’. Every team he picks, ‘he should play’ or ‘he shouldn’t play’… that is being an England manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows how to handle it, he handles everything really well and tactically he gets all the big decisions right and he has proven that again this tournament.

“This is tournament football and you can only look after the performance. Four years ago against Croatia we didn’t play well enough to progress through to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's defender Harry Maguire reacts to his team's defeat in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France (Picture: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

“In this game we lose but we did everything right and sometimes this if football and sometimes the best team doesn’t win. That is why everyone loves the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire believes a shift in England’s mentality means the loss to France hit harder than recent tournament defeats, having also represented his country in the run to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and the shootout defeat by Italy in last summer’s Euro 2020 final.

“The hardest thing to take, it is the most disappointed I’ve been, the reason is that we believed we would win the tournament,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is not arrogant. There are five or six teams who believe the same thing. It is the first tournament I’ve come to where the group of players getting to a quarter-final, going through and losing in a semi-final or a final would not have felt good enough for us.”

France's forward Olivier Giroud beats Harry Maguire in the air to head the winner for France (Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-born defender went into the World Cup having been dropped by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

But he started every game for England, retaining the faith of Southgate, and believes he “proved” himself once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, at the moment, I love my country and to go out of a tournament, I’m not looking at myself, I’m looking at the team,” he added.

“Obviously I’ve played every game and I’m proud of my mentality to prove to myself again… I don’t need to prove to others… but at the moment, I don’t look at myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad