England are looking to win the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and here you can print out your free wall chart and map out the Three Lions’ route to the final.

The World Cup kicks off this weekend as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. It feels strange that a tournament is taking place in the winter and it may take some getting used to for supporters.

Wall charts are used by fans across the country to keep track of games and note down scores. It starts to feel real as you put them on your wall and start looking forward to matches coming thick and fast. With 32 teams taking part this year, it will be hard to keep track and that is why NationalWorld’s wall chart is here to help and free and ready to use for all.

England kick-start their tournament with a clash against Iran on Monday (1pm UK time) time and they will be eager to start with a win as they eye success this year. The Three Lions then have a clash against USA on Friday 25th November in what could potentially be a tricky one for Gareth Southgate’s men. They finish off their group games when they face Wales on Tuesday 29th November.

Brazil have emerged as one of the frontrunners for the trophy and have a whole host of players to watch out for like Neymar, Bruno Guimarães, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior. France are the holders having won it last time in Russia in 2018 and their key man Kylian Mbappé will be eager to show what he can do on the world stage once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making headlines over recent times after his explosive interview about his time at Manchester United and the 37-year-old surely be heading into his final World Cup with Portugal. The attacker’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air now and it will be interesting to see what happens when he gets back.

Lionel Messi is also likely to be playing in the competition for the last time with Argentina and will no doubt be seeking to get his hands on the trophy for the first time in his career. He has been playing for PSG over the past couple of years after his successful spell at Barcelona.

Countries such as Germany, Spain, Holland and Belgium are expected to be strong and are teams for England to watch out. Surprise packages always arise too and there are nations that will raise eyebrows.

The Three Lions reached the semi finals four years ago but lost to Croatia. They then got to the final of the last European Championships but lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley. Southgate will be hoping that they can use that heartache to spur them on this time around and his exciting young team will no doubt have the whole country behind them once again. The only difference is fans will be crowded round televisions in houses and pubs as opposed to outdoors in gardens or at BBQ’s.

