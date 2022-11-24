Huddersfield Town and Wales winger Sorba Thomas wants to 'knock' England out of World Cup

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN and Wales winger Sorba Thomas has turned up the heat ahead of the Red Dragons' Group B clash with neighbours England on Tuesday - and says he would relish knocking out the country of his birth out of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's side currently top the table after the first round of games following an emphatic 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening match of the competition on Monday.

Hours later, Wales came from behind to draw 1-1 against the USA in their first World Cup match since 1958, thanks to a late penalty from Gareth Bale.

Londoner Thomas - who qualifies for the Principality through his Newport-born mother - made his World Cup bow as a 93rd-minute substitute.

Sorba Thomas. Picture: Getty Images.

The late comeback has put Wales in good heart ahead of Friday morning's encounter with the Iranians. Later on in the day, England tackle the US.

Following Friday's action, attention will then switch to the final and potentially decisive Group B games on Tuesday, with England doing battle with their cross-border rivals Wales, just as they did back in Euro 2016.

Thomas insists that the last emotion Wales will be feeling is fear.

He said: "I'm someone who wants to play in the big games, someone who wants to be a part of those big moments and for us, we don’t fear England, never have. Whether that’s football, rugby whatever…we don’t fear England.

