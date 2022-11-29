Gareth Southgate has said he understand the passion behind Wales’ rivalry with England – because he lives in Yorkshire and the county feels the same.

Southgate, who lives just outside Harrogate, was speaking ahead of the final group game in the Qatar World Cup 2022. A win will see England through as group winners, but with Iran beating Wales earlier last week, there are a number of different permutations which could see every team go out or go through.

He was in a relaxed mood at the pre-match press conference, with laughter filling the room at the Qatar National Convention Centre when asked to explain the rivalry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Well, basically they’re here and we’re right there!” he said with a smile. “There’s not a lot more I can say than that, really. It’s like any two countries whose borders are next to each other. There’s a competitive rivalry. For me, it’s a great sporting rivalry. It’s no more than that.

England head coach Gareth Southgate during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: (Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That feeling might not be mutual, but I can understand that as well. I live in Yorkshire. They feel the same about the rest of England, so that’s where we’re at. It’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere in the stadium and we’re really looking forward to the game.”

England are assured of progress to the last 16 should they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales, whose hopes hang by a thread after drawing with the US and losing to Iran in heart-breaking fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eyes will be on Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as the rivals go toe-to-toe on Tuesday, when Southgate’s men can bring the curtain down on Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958.

“We want to win football matches,” the England boss said. “We have got to balance freshness with stability, so that’s always a decision you’re making when you’re picking a team. We’ve got a chance to win the group with a positive result, so there’s a lot for both teams resting on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad