A Yorkshire football fan who travelled to Qatar for the World Cup 2022 has given his experience so far a ‘seven out of ten’.

Phil Smith, from Sheffield, is among the thousands of England fans who have made their way to the Middle East for the controversial tournament. He attended England’s 6-2 win over Iran and said the experience wasn’t too bad, but baulked at the idea of attending one of the fan parks.

The 56-year-old said it was a ‘disaster waiting to happen’. Speaking of the match, which was held at the Khalifa International Stadium, he said: “Getting in was all right, the security was good, we got here very early so I don’t know how it would have been with volume.”

He gave the experience a seven out of 10, adding: “Drinks and food, total shambles.”

Mexican and Dutch fans enjoy a beer at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha, Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022. (Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Mr Smith, speaking at half-time during England’s 6-2 win, added: “There was zero hot food before kick-off – they look like they’re doing hot food now but it’s too crowded to get to it.”

He said they went to visit the Al Bidda Park fan zone in Doha on Sunday and it “looked like a disaster waiting to happen” so they left.

Solicitor Karen Bareham, 60, from Guildford, Surrey, said it was “so far so good” for her trip to Qatar.

Asked if the alcohol stadium ban had affected her plans, she told the PA news agency: “A little bit, I literally haven’t had a drink yet, I’m not saying I’m shaking but there’s a lot of conversation about where can we get a drink, it’s part of the football culture and that is how it is.”

Ms Bareham added: “It is a change to what we would ordinarily do, but so far so good, and then we’ve jumped on some Wales tickets for later tonight, so it’s two games for us today and then do a bit of sightseeing.”

Paul Dawson, 52, from Newcastle, who arrived on a matchday shuttle flight from Dubai, said the alcohol stadium ban had affected his plans “a little bit”.

He added: “It’s not the end of the world, we’ll make up for it when we’re back in Dubai.”

Steve Petrou, 60, from London, said his experiences from a previous World Cup meant he arrived early at the stadium, but he said the food situation inside was “a bit bad” as there was “no hot food at all”.

The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar was banned just two days before the tournament kicked off, with an exception made for corporate spectators.