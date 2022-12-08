Raheem Sterling back with England and back in contention for World Cup date with France

Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar and rejoining the England squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against France.

The 28-year-old forward did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concern over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter and the Football Association has now confirmed he is flying back to Qatar and rejoining Gareth Southgate’s squad.

"Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar.