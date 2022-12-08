News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Raheem Sterling back with England and back in contention for World Cup date with France

Raheem Sterling is returning to Qatar and rejoining the England squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against France.

By YP Sport
14 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 9:50am

The 28-year-old forward did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concern over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

Sterling returned to the UK to deal with the matter and the Football Association has now confirmed he is flying back to Qatar and rejoining Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Hide Ad

The governing body has now confirmed the Chelsea forward is heading back to link up with Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.

Most Popular
England's forward #10 Raheem Sterling (Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Hide Ad

An FA statement on Thursday read: “Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France.”

Raheem SterlingQatarEnglandFranceFootball Association